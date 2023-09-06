Skip to main content
The Greatest Show on Earth
75 performers. 18+ countries represented. All showcasing awe-inspiring acts. Including aerial, acrobatics, world dance, music, comedy, and jaw-dropping thrills
triangular high wire Triangular Highwire 
crisscross trapeze Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze 
BMX Stunt Bikes 
human rocket Human Rocket 
Equivokee Laughs for the Whole Family 
teeterboard Teeterboards 
acrobatics and aerials Acrobatics & Aerials 
Argendance Live Musical Performances 
aria The Show Guides 
bailey circuit Bailey Circuit™ 
Acts Subject to Change
Enter a World of Thrilling Fun

Picture the “ultimate playground” with trapeze swings soaring through the air, jaw-dropping somersaults off teeter-totters, extreme BMX riders defying gravity on huge ramps, and a merry-go-round stage spinning with excitement, and much more. It doesn’t get any bigger or better than this!

“We’re creating something that we believe you won’t be able to experience any place else on the planet.”

— Kenneth Feld, Producer

Produced by Feld Entertainment, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® presents The Greatest Show On Earth®

Come Fun, Come All!

Share the laughter and awe-inspiring spirit of the circus and ignite your family’s spark of fun at The Greatest Show On Earth. Coming to a town near you.

Get closer to the action than ever before.

Feel part of the show with an immersive environment and new technology that creates real connections between you and unforgettable performers from all over the world.

“The Greatest Show On Earth, with its combination of thrills, artistry, comedy and whimsy, will bring generations of families together, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

— Juliette Feld Grossman, Producer