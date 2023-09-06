Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze

For the first time in Ringling history, a thrilling display on Criss-Cross Trapeze by the legendary Flying Caceres Troupe will astound with two acts in one!

Elevated technical precision and superhuman feats take a “crisscross aerial trapeze” and throw in an incredible curve. An in-act change in platform setting introduces catchers, big tricks, and extra “wow moments” for the audience, including a double-layout-bar-to-bar set of somersaults seen for the first time by U.S. audiences. The Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze will captivate audiences with a real 360-degree view and feature nine trapeze artists. The performers will soar from front to back, side to side, and diagonally within the swing set-inspired play space set at 40-feet above the ground! Hailing from Chile, Ecuador, USA, France, and Brazil, the troupe will complete incredible high-flying feats.